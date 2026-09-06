BRICS Summit 2026: NDMC Plans Grand Beautification Drive To Transform New Delhi With Lights, Flowers And Civic Upgrades | IANS

New Delhi, Sep 6: New Delhi is set for a grand makeover ahead of the BRICS Summit 2026, with the NDMC planning to install decorative and welcoming elements at prominent locations across the city as part of its preparations to greet international delegates, it said on Sunday.

NDMC Chairman Manoj Dwivedi shared glimpses of the planned installations, highlighting the civic body's efforts to give the capital a vibrant and welcoming look for the global summit.

"At some places something like this will be installed by NDMC to welcome and BRICs 2026," he stated.

As part of the preparations, civic authorities have stepped up work across the BRICS Summit venue, VIP routes, major roads, markets and hotel areas. The measures include enhanced sanitation, green landscaping, maintenance, branding and decorative illumination.

The NDMC has undertaken decorative illumination at 17 major roundabouts, 11 hotel premises and 10 NDMC buildings to enhance the visual appeal of key areas ahead of the international gathering.

The civic body has also installed floral boards at 15 locations and developed floral fountains at nine locations. More than 15,000 flower pots are being placed across New Delhi as part of the beautification drive.

Special sanitation and maintenance arrangements have also been put in place along important routes and public spaces. The focus is on ensuring that roads, public areas and other prominent locations remain clean and well-maintained during the summit.

The coordinated preparations cover multiple civic services, including sanitation, horticulture, landscaping, infrastructure maintenance and city illumination, with the NDMC seeking to create a consistent and welcoming appearance across areas likely to be visited by international delegates.

The preparations are aimed not only at ensuring smooth civic management during the BRICS Summit but also at showcasing New Delhi's infrastructure, cleanliness, greenery and urban aesthetics to an international audience.

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