Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2022: Lingerie brand to donate portion of October sales to cancer patients

October is marked as the month of Breast Cancer Awareness. Reportedly, every 4 minutes, a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer—the most common cancer occurring among females worldwide.

A premium lingerie named Wacoal aims to donate ₹10 from the every bra purchase during October in order to mark an awareness month towards breast cancer.

To the unversed, the campaign is an continuous ritual through the years wherein the brand contributes a portion of funds from the October sales for the cause (yielding from its online and offline stores across the country). As part of this initiative, the brand has partnered with the Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA).

Learn the Wacoal gesture towards detecting breast lumps:

Wacoal’s #WacoalKnowsBreast initiative is designed to raise awareness about the importance of early detection, diagnosis, and treatment of breast cancer.

The brand has conceptualised the 3-finger gesture in terms of the campaign. It revolves around placing the right hand on the left chest and showing the number 3 with one’s fingers. This signifies the 3-finger self-test to notice and recognize breast health—identifying lumps and tenderness. The gesture also resembles the initial alphabet ‘W’ in Wacoal.

Furthermore, as part of this activity, like every year, this year too, Wacoal will donate ₹10 on the purchase of every bra (yielding from its online and offline stores across the country) to support the CPAA.

About the collaboration

Pooja Merani, COO-Wacoal India, said in a statement, “Awareness about breast cancer is crucial for women. We are proud to associate with a notable organization such as the CPAA to create a considerable impact in this area.”

Meanwhile, Neeta More, the Executive Director-Diagnostic Services of the Cancer Patients Aid Association, added, “While breast cancer is one of the most commonly found cancers in India, it is reassuringly treatable and immensely curable. At CPAA, it is our aim to raise awareness alongside early detection and support for cancer treatment. "