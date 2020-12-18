BrandSutra: Why Vivo India's Nipun Marya is a stickler for digital detox

You just launched the #SwitchOff campaign, though it is very unusual for a smartphone brand to tell people to be off their phones! What is your own smartphone experience, and how often do you switch off and take a break from your phone?

I am in the smartphone business, but I am not an avid smartphone user. I’m not somebody hooked to OTT or gaming on the phone. I am a little conscious about picking up hobbies or tasks which can be done without my smartphone. There are a few instances when I have managed to switch off completely. But generally, I try having a good digital balance. Now the days are different, but earlier, if I was back home at 8 pm, then for the next two hours at least, I would barely touch my phone. That is my family time. Post 10 pm or so, once dinner is done, I would perhaps check the phone once before I sleep. The ‘Vivo Smartphones and their Impact on Human Relationships, 2020’ study just strengthens our belief that while technology is evolving, while we have to keep innovating and pushing the boundaries of what a smartphone can do, we also have to keep reminding people that relationships should still be their No. 1 priority.

Talking of IPL, you had to pull out of IPL 2020 title sponsorship this year on the back of anti-Chinese sentiment. How challenging was it for you as a marketer at that point in time, and how do you address the challenges that come your way?

Vivo is a global smartphone brand, though our parent company is from China. We are present in more than 30 countries worldwide and expanding even further. Vivo is also firmly rooted in India, and global in its footprint. Our India commitment is strong, and consumers realize this. As per market research data from GFK, almost for the whole year, Vivo has remained the Number 1 brand in terms of market-share by volume. We are thankful to our consumers because they love our products and appreciate all that we are doing.

So, what will be your priorities over the next one year? How do you plan to steer Band Vivo forward?

People understand that Vivo is a strong brand, and they would love to buy and use our products. But more effort is required to tell people about what Vivo stands for, its brand purpose. The moment I say Vivo, what is one thing which comes to people's mind? That one thing – that one word – we still have to work towards. As one of the custodians of the brand, that's my goal, both internally and externally. In fact, internally first, because I believe brand-building starts and then it reaches consumers. Stronger the brand purpose, stronger you are as a brand.