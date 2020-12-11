BrandSutra: People matter the most, says GB Srithar of Singapore Tourism Board

What are some of the other initiatives undertaken by STB in the India market? What are the challenges you face?

Tourism remains an important contributor to the Singapore economy and we remain confident in its long-term prospects. STB and our tourism partners have been leveraging technology and the digital medium for consumer outreach since the start of the pandemic as it is important to continue engaging with them and keep Singapore close to their hearts and minds. Earlier in May, we had partnered with Zomato for a digital initiative ‘Zomaland@home’ which featured renowned artistes from both India and Singapore. STB was among the first National Tourism Organisations (NTOs) to stage an elaborate consumer engagement event in India, digitally, in partnership with Zomato, during the COVID-19 situation. We had also partnered with one of India’s largest social travel platforms Tripoto for a microsite which serves as a one-stop guide for Indian travellers with content that encourages them to ‘Rediscover Now, Travel Later’ to Singapore. In September, STB was the exclusive destination partner for the Windmill Festival 2020, a virtual event targeted at the family segment, wherein we created a Singapore Experience Zone, allowing children and parents alike to enjoy curated Singapore-themed experiences from the comfort of their homes.

We will soon launch an influencer campaign ‘Singapore thru Passionistas’ Eyes’ with renowned social media influencers to further amplify our brand messaging among our target audiences in India.

Singapore’s renowned rapper Yung Raja will be performing via a new music video shot entirely in various locales in Singapore, taking the audience through his music journey and connection with the places close to his heart.

The COVID-19 pandemic is the biggest challenge that Singapore Tourism has faced in its 56-year history. Singapore is fortunate to have the capacity and resources to manage the pandemic in a robust manner and we have made good progress. The majority of the economy has re-opened since Singapore entered the second phase of ‘A Safe Singapore’ on June 19, 2020. Singapore is ranked by Deep Knowledge Centre, an independent think tank body, as the fourth safest country in the world for COVID-19. This is a mark of assurance that Singapore is doing things right. We remain committed to our recovery efforts, as well as building capabilities for the future. This is to ensure that Singapore can emerge stronger from the crisis as a top destination when international travel resumes.