BrandMusiq hits top 10 with Mastercard, HDFC Bank in global best audio brands survey

BrandMusiq, a global sonic branding agency, based in Mumbai, has bagged awards for two of the iconic sonic brands that they have created. According to the recent Best Audio Brand Report 2022: the now globally recognised MOGO® or ‘musical logo’ created for Mastercard (Global) and the ubiquitous sound of HDFC Bank, are instantly recalled by thousands of Indians, according to a press release.

The Best Audio Brands ranking aims to evaluate how a brand is performing in terms of using its sonic asset effectively each year, while considering what it has done previously.

Speaking on the success, Rajeev Raja, Founder & Soundsmith, BrandMusiq said, “Our aim is to harness the power of sound and music in a scientific and strategic manner so that brands could add a sensory dimension to their identity. We are proud of the recognition we got for developing these enduring sonic identities for Mastercard and HDFC. It is also encouraging to see a lot of brands now moving beyond traditional branding and creating an ‘ear-opening’ experience with sonic branding.”

Speaking on the occasion, Ravi Santhanam, Head of Marketing at HDFC Bank, said, "We are thrilled to be the only Indian brand, and the only Bank in the top 10 of the Best Global Audio Brands Survey! Our sustained efforts in sonic branding over the past 6 years, across touchpoints, have paid dividends."

BrandMusiq has created and managed sonic identities for several other renowned Global and Indian brands including Vistara Airlines, Zomato, Raymond, TATA Salt, HDFC Life, TV18, , VIM, MG Motors, Reliance Petroleum, and many more brands in India; ABC Soy for Kraft Heinz, Lactogrow, S26 for Nestle and Blue Band Margarine in SE Asia.

BrandMusiq has recently launched BrandMusiq Labs, to study the fundamental nature of sound and its effect on human beings at an emotional, physiological and neurological level. It will conduct sonic experiments, create sonic experiences, and engage in conversation with leading practitioners in marketing, sonic branding, behavioural sciences, and musicologists, the release added.

As Rajeev says: “The future is sound and we’re glad to be sonic pioneers, enabling brands to engage with their customers, in a wider, deeper manner than ever before.”