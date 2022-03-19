Branded intercity buses reinforce safe, seamless travel experience for female travellers

Women’s safety while travelling solo or even with their family, friends or other women, has always been a concern in India. Long-distance intercity bus travel, especially, has been loaded with concerns of safety, basic amenities, comfort, and reliable services. Recent trends in many leading cities, however, show a changing attitude.

Certain intercity bus services in the country have even seen the same percentage of women travellers as those who prefer to travel by train. What has really been a game-changer for women travellers, in my opinion, is plain professionalism and technology. Smart bus operators have begun to take ownership of their services, particularly where women travellers are concerned, by introducing professionalism and technology.

Tech & professionalism: Game changers for women travellers

Regulations such as strict maintenance of punctuality and hygiene, absence of unplanned halts and zero tolerance for intoxicated co-passengers, among others, have made women confident enough to travel by smart buses, even on overnight routes. Technology has been the other great enabler. From ride hailing and real-time location-sharing apps to offline Google Maps, wearable tech and the SOS tab on many apps, technology has revolutionized intercity travel for women. According to a survey by the Indian Railways, the percentage of women travellers in 2020 has gone up to nearly 32% from the earlier 9%.

The transformation looks easy and simple now, but it was a steep target to achieve as branded players identified the pain points and addressed them with new-age technology.

In the run-up to mass electric mobility, I feel that e-buses can help foster an EV ecosystem in the country. Also spelling a safe and sustainable intercity travel solution for women.

Overcoming challenge of intercity mobility

The primary mode of travel in India is limited to public transport – trains, buses and rented vehicles. While they are easily available in metro cities, there are not too many options when it comes to intercity mobility in India’s smaller towns and cities, especially for women.

Initially, women who travelled on trains and flights suffered longer waiting periods and higher travel costs, but we have come a long way. Those initial struggles on bus travel are slowly being resolved as branded, professional players enter the market. In the second year of its inception, industry research shows the percentage of women travellers on SmartBuses in India crossing 22%. Within nine months the percentage of booking by women on SmartBuses grew to 32%. A definite milestone.

Creating a safe travel ecosystem for women

A fundamental cultural change has been identified around the globe to design transport systems with women in mind. Recent transport industry reports even call for policies and action to create trained employees, better reporting systems, and better connectivity and safety on roads.I feel that there is also a need to employ more women in the transport sector.

Studies on creating safe transport services for women highlight that many women feel threatened by physical aggression, harassment and other forms of unwelcome behaviour in public transport. This is not only unacceptable but also causes socio-economic damage by restricting women’s mobility and reinforcing several forms of inequality.

Women travellers who travel on similar routes on Smart Buses often develop a level of comfort with the staff. It adds to a sense of ownership and a feeling of safety. A lady who recently completed her 25th trip with a particular Smart Bus was pleasantly surprised at being greeted with a bar of chocolate from the staff. That’s the kind of safe travel vibes that needs to be created among women travellers in India.

The future of intercity bus mobility is clearly electric, safe and dynamic – offering a safe and happy ecosystem for all travellers, especially women. India, being one of the biggest bus markets in the world, plans not to be an exception!

(Aparajita Mukhopadhyay is COO, IntrCity)

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 12:10 PM IST