BPCL to discuss investment in key upcoming projects at board meeting

The insider trading window will be closed during the meeting and till 48 hours after its outcome is filed.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 08:42 PM IST
In an exchange filing, state-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has announced the meeting of its board, to discuss investments in upcoming projects. In view of the meeting, the insider trading window will remain closed till 48 hours after the firm files the outcome of the deliberation.

The meeting wil be conducted on December 20.

