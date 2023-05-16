 BPCL signs exclusive bunkering Rights with Cordeilla Cruises for the West Coast
BPCL will be the sole provider of Very Low Sulfur Fuel Oil (VLSFO) as a bunkering fuel for the Cordeilla Cruises brand along the west coast of India.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 03:21 PM IST
article-image
BPCL is pleased to announce its exclusive bunkering partnership with Waterways Leisure Tourism Pvt Ltd, the renowned operator of Cordeilla Cruises, one of the most luxurious fleets of cruise liners in India.

As per the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two companies, BPCL will be the sole provider of Very Low Sulfur Fuel Oil (VLSFO) as a bunkering fuel for the Cordeilla Cruises brand along the west coast of India.

VLSFO has significantly reduced sulfur content and is fully compliant with the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) strict sulfur emissions standards. By powering the Cordeilla Cruises fleet with this fuel, BPCL aims to enhance operational efficiency and minimize environmental impact.

