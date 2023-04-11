MP cabinet approves to include transgenders in backward classes category

Transgender | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):The Shivraj-government has approved inclusion of transgenders in the OBC category in a cabinet meeting held on Tuesday, informed state Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang.

The cabinet decision came in the light of Apex Court verdict.

Now transgenders will get all benefits of Backward Classes (OBC).

Sarang also informed that Bharat Petroleum Corporation will invest Rs 50,000 crore in Bina Refinary. The company had sought some concessions and cabinet has accepted them. This will be the biggest investment in the history of Madhya Pradesh. Through the medium of MPIGC, interest free loan of Rs 500 crore will be given to Bharat Petroleum. Moreover, concession of Rs 15000 crore will be given in fifteen years in state GST. The request of Bharat Petroleum to give concession of Rs 1 per unit (electricity) will be given.