 BPCL Gets ₹1,816.65 Crore Excise Demand Order, PSU To Challenge Tax Notice Before CESTAT
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBPCL Gets ₹1,816.65 Crore Excise Demand Order, PSU To Challenge Tax Notice Before CESTAT

BPCL Gets ₹1,816.65 Crore Excise Demand Order, PSU To Challenge Tax Notice Before CESTAT

BPCL has received an excise demand order of Rs 1,816.65 crore from the Kochi tax authorities, including duty, interest and penalty. The case relates to 19 old show cause notices and the pre-merger period of Kochi Refineries. The PSU will challenge the order before CESTAT.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 23, 2026, 05:17 PM IST
article-image
BPCL Receives Major Tax Demand | File Image |

Mumbai: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has received an excise demand order of Rs 1,816.65 crore from the Commissioner of Central Tax and Central Excise, Kochi. The company disclosed this development on Monday.

The total demand includes Rs 476.94 crore towards excise duty. In addition, the order includes interest of Rs 1,339.70 crore and a penalty of Rs 95,000.

Read Also
Larsen & Toubro Bags Major Order Worth ₹10,000 Crore From BPCL For Petrochemical Unit
article-image

What Is the Dispute About?

BPCL said the case relates to 19 Show Cause Notices (SCNs) that were pending for adjudication under the Central Excise law. These notices were linked to the “transaction value” used for calculating excise duty.

FPJ Shorts
BPCL Gets ₹1,816.65 Crore Excise Demand Order, PSU To Challenge Tax Notice Before CESTAT
BPCL Gets ₹1,816.65 Crore Excise Demand Order, PSU To Challenge Tax Notice Before CESTAT
NODWIN Gaming Announces Mumbai Comic Con 2026; Tickets On District By Zomato
NODWIN Gaming Announces Mumbai Comic Con 2026; Tickets On District By Zomato
WhatsApp Backs Down: Messaging Giant To Give Indian Users More Say Over Data Sharing With Meta
WhatsApp Backs Down: Messaging Giant To Give Indian Users More Say Over Data Sharing With Meta
Pets On The Ramp! Adorable Dogs Take Over 'The Pooch Party' In Mumbai
Pets On The Ramp! Adorable Dogs Take Over 'The Pooch Party' In Mumbai

The Adjudicating Authority has now passed a consolidated order dated February 21, 2026, resolving these long-pending notices.

Pre-Merger Period of Kochi Refineries

Out of the total demand, BPCL has confirmed the excise duty amount of Rs 476.94 crore. This portion relates to the pre-merger period of Kochi Refineries Limited (KRL), covering September 2004 to August 2006.

Kochi Refineries Limited was later merged with BPCL. The dispute therefore relates to transactions that took place before the merger.

Read Also
Small Caps Lead India Inc's Earnings Growth In Q3 FY26 With 22% YoY Surge: Equirus
article-image

Company To File Appeal

BPCL stated that it will carefully review the order. The company plans to file an appeal before the Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT).

The appeal process will determine whether the demand and interest calculations stand or are revised.

What This Means

While the order involves a significant financial amount, BPCL has indicated that it will challenge the decision through legal channels. The final outcome will depend on the tribunal’s ruling after examining the facts and legal interpretation of the excise provisions.

Follow us on