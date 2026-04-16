BPCL Approves Brazil SEAP-I Investment Decision, Plans $2.8 Billion Upstream Expansion

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited announced that Petrobras has approved the final investment decision for the SEAP-I project in Brazil’s BM-SEAL-11 block. |

Mumbai: Bharat Petroleum Corporation is advancing its global upstream ambitions with a key investment decision in Brazil, signaling a deeper push into international oil and gas assets.

Final Investment Approved

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited confirmed that Petrobras, the operator of the BM-SEAL-11 consortium, approved the final investment decision for the SEAP-I project on April 13, 2026. As outlined in the filing, the project focuses on developing oil and gas discoveries in the BM-SEAL-11 concession located in Brazil.

Strategic Stake Structure

BPCL participates in the project through IBV Brasil Petróleo Ltda., where it holds a 65.40 percent equity stake via its subsidiary Bharat PetroResources Ltd. IBV itself owns a 40 percent participating interest in the concession, while Petrobras retains a 60 percent stake as the operator. This structure enables BPCL to access international upstream assets while sharing operational responsibilities.

High-Capacity Infrastructure Planned

The SEAP-I project will be supported by a Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessel, designated P-81 FPSO. The vessel is designed to produce 120 thousand barrels of oil or condensate per day and process 10 million cubic meters of gas daily. The filing on page 1 notes that the FPSO contract is expected to be signed soon, subject to necessary approvals.

Investment Commitment Outlined

IBV’s total investment in the project is estimated at approximately USD 2.8 billion. This significant capital commitment reflects BPCL’s intent to scale its upstream portfolio and participate in large global energy developments. The project is expected to contribute meaningfully to long-term production capacity once operational.

Energy Security Focus

The company highlighted that the project has the potential to provide access to equity oil, which could strengthen India’s energy security. By securing overseas production assets, BPCL aims to reduce reliance on external crude purchases and enhance supply stability through its own equity share of output.

Global Expansion Strategy

This development aligns with BPCL’s broader strategy of expanding its international footprint through upstream investments. The Brazil project adds to its portfolio of overseas assets and reflects a continued focus on diversifying energy sources across geographies and resource types. With the SEAP-I investment decision in place, BPCL is strengthening its global upstream presence while aligning long-term growth with energy security priorities.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official disclosure document and does not include external analysis or independent verification.