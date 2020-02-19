Box office mop-up jump 27% on 'lipstick effect'

The 'lipstick effect' has proved to be the saviour for the film exhibition business in 2019, with box office collections registering a whopping 27% growth amid an economic slowdown, Care Ratings said.

The 'lipstick effect' is a phenomenon where consumers prefer to spend on small indulgences in an economic slowdown, rather than blowing their money on big-ticket luxury items.

Box office collections grew 27% to Rs 5,613 crore in 2019, and have notched a compounded annual growth rate of 13.4% in the last five years that have seen a slide in economic growth, the domestic ratings agency said.

Apart from the shift in spends towards small-ticket items, improved content and a dip in goods and services tax (GST) on movie tickets also helped the industry, it said.

The average earning of a movie increased 15% to Rs 23 crore, while top-10 movies commanded a 42% revenue share during the year, it said.

'Avengers:Endgame', a Hollywood franchise, alone grossed Rs 373 crore to emerge as the most successful commercial film embraced by Indian moviegoers in 2019, it said.

Thirteen films crossed the Rs 100 crore collections mark in 2019, as against seven in the year-ago period, it said, adding that six Bollywood films crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in 2019.