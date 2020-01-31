Does the deduction of entertainment tax affect a film’s box office collection?

The Indian film industry is one of the largest cinema conglomerates in the world. While Bombay remains the mother of Bollywood that drives the motion of Hindi cinema, there has been an unprecedented growth of regional cinema as well.

Off lately there has been an increasing trend of comparing a film’s content in terms of its box office collection. A lot of movie buffs are falling for the numbers and the crore clubs to judge a celluloid’s popularity and success. Besides that, films based on true events or stories that depict social issues, period dramas, sportsman biopics, are all being made tax free in certain states.

What is entertainment tax?

The entertainment tax is a form of tax levied by the state government (typically) on the movie tickets, commercial shows and other private celebrations held at large. In India this tax was first introduced during the British Era, to curb public gatherings.

Now that paid entertainment has been considered as luxury, the tax is but obviously a part of feature films in India. So when a government declares a film to be tax free, does it mean the makers will be making less money? Let us understand this with a simple breakdown as to how box office collection is calculated.

It begins with the production house investing in a project with its ‘budget’. This includes covering all costs, from actors to crew members, and promotions, which including advertising and marketing on all platforms. The link between the producer and cinema halls, where the end product is showcased is the distributor. A producer sells their theatrical rights to distributors who become a part of the profit or loss that the film will make.

The distributor strikes an agreement with theatre owners who showcase the films. Here the total collection is done by these owners, who deduct the entertainment tax levied by the government in their respective state, and return the remaining amount to the distributor.

The distributor’s share reduces on a weekly basis that is 50% for first week, 42% for second week, 37% for third week and 30% from thereafter. However, if it is a single screen the standard share percentage across all weeks remains 70-90%.

For example:

A film releases with an average ticket price of Rs 120 at a multiplex. In the first week, 100 people visit to watch it. Entertainment tax in Maharashtra is 45% as of now.

The gross collection of this film will be 100 x 120 = 12000

Entertainment Tax: 45 percent of 12000 = 5400

Net collection: 12000 - 5400 = 6600

Distributor's share in week one: 50 % of 6600 = 3300

Hence the total collection of a film from one multiplex station is Rs 3300. This will be calculated across all screen the distributor has dealt with. And that is how one gets the box office collection figures.

To answer our cardinal question, the deduction of entertainment tax does not affect the makers or theatre owners, but in fact adds more numbers on the profit margin.

India has consistently been the world’s largest producer of films since 2007. At the same time, the country is the leading film market in terms of the number of tickets sold. As per Statista dossier, in the 2019 fiscal year, the Indian film industry was valued at over 180 billion Indian rupees. Besides that, the revenue generated from in-cinema advertising across India was valued at over 11 billion rupees. According to industry experts, it was estimated to reach up to 260 billion rupees by the fiscal year of 2024. In that case, deduction of tax on certain films may not really hamper the amount generated by levying entertainment tax overall.