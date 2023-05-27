 Boston Consulting Group picks IIM Lucknow alumnus Rahul Jain as India office head
Boston Consulting Group picks IIM Lucknow alumnus Rahul Jain as India office head

Jain is an expert in automotives and logistics, and has helped several firms with a complete turnaround.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 27, 2023, 06:15 PM IST
article-image
Boston Consulting Group |

One of the world's top management consultants, Boston Consulting Group provides everything from sustainable growth to AI solutions for business transformation. As Indian businesses were eyeing growth in a liberalised economy, BCG arrived in the country in 1995, and has emerged as the coutry's top consulting firm.

To take things forward, the Indian Institute of Management-Lucknow alumnus Rahul Jain has been picked as the India Office Head at BCG, after spending more than two decades with the firm.

article-image

Replacing another IIM alumnus

  • He is currently the Managing Director and Senior Partner at BCG, and will replace Alpesh Shah, who led the firm in India for five years since 2018.

  • Jain's predecessor Shah also came from an IIM, but he secured his management degree from the premier institute's Ahmedabad campus.

  • According to a report by Moneycontrol, Jain is an expert in automotives and logistics, and has helped several firms with a complete turnaround.

article-image

India a major market for consultancies

  • While Jain's appointment is to be announced in the next few days, Janmejaya Sinha remains BCG India's chairman.

  • At a time when India has been able to resist global headwinds, BCG has also described the country as an independent powerhouse, and looks at it as a key market.

  • With rising demand for its services as Indian firms embrace digitisation, BCG remains one of the leading recruiters at IIM-A as well.

