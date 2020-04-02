Coronavirus in India: Lockdown might go up to September, says Boston Consulting Group

For other developing countries like Brazil, Argentina and South Africa, the report suggests the extended lockdown can go until August.

The report estimated the peak in case of infected COVID 19 patients in India would be the third week of June. But after hitting the peak if India decides to lift the lockdown immediately, then one can expect the lockdown to be lifted in June last week, stated the report.

At present, there are more than 2,100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India and over 60 people have succumbed to this illness. Meanwhile, more than 170 have recovered. But the number of cases continues to rise in India.

The report, which is based on studying 20 markets, pointed out India’s ability to manage epidemics is poor and so is its health infrastructure.

The potential lockdown end dates in this report are based on two factors — Chinese case: duration of Hubei / Wuhan lockdown and country-specific adjustment based on health system assessment and government effectiveness.