Borosil Renewable allots Equity Share Worth Rs 22,620 As Stock Option

As per the regulatory filling, Borosil Renewable has announced today the allotment of 22,620 equity shares of face value of Rs 1 each to grantees / allottees under the ‘Borosil Employee Stock Option Scheme 2017’ of the Company.

With this allotment, the paid-up capital increased to Rs 13,05,20,799.

Borosil Renewables Ltd Shares

The shares of Borosil renewable on Wednesday at 1:24 pm IST were at Rs 537.65, up by 0.41 per cent.

