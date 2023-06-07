 Borosil Renewable allots Equity Share Worth Rs 22,620 As Stock Option
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBorosil Renewable allots Equity Share Worth Rs 22,620 As Stock Option

Borosil Renewable allots Equity Share Worth Rs 22,620 As Stock Option

With this allotment, the paid-up capital increased to Rs 13,05,20,799.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 07, 2023, 01:32 PM IST
article-image
Borosil Renewable allots Equity Share Worth Rs 22,620 As Stock Option | Borosil Renewables

As per the regulatory filling, Borosil Renewable has announced today the allotment of 22,620 equity shares of face value of Rs 1 each to grantees / allottees under the ‘Borosil Employee Stock Option Scheme 2017’ of the Company.

With this allotment, the paid-up capital increased to Rs 13,05,20,799.

Borosil Renewables Ltd Shares

The shares of Borosil renewable on Wednesday at 1:24 pm IST were at Rs 537.65, up by 0.41 per cent.

Read Also
Borosil Renewables subsidiary begins production after undergoing cold repair
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SBI Property Auction: Looking For An Affordable House In Kalyan? Check Auction Details Here

SBI Property Auction: Looking For An Affordable House In Kalyan? Check Auction Details Here

Infosys Grows Its Footprint In The Nordics With A New Proximity Centre In Oslo, Norway

Infosys Grows Its Footprint In The Nordics With A New Proximity Centre In Oslo, Norway

Borosil Renewable allots Equity Share Worth Rs 22,620 As Stock Option

Borosil Renewable allots Equity Share Worth Rs 22,620 As Stock Option

Persistent Strengthens Partnership With AWS, To Adopt Amazon CodeWhisperer

Persistent Strengthens Partnership With AWS, To Adopt Amazon CodeWhisperer

Torrent Power Signs MoU With Maha Govt For 3 Pumped Storage Hydro Projects

Torrent Power Signs MoU With Maha Govt For 3 Pumped Storage Hydro Projects