Bootstrapped IndiaFilings raises $4.3 mn from Beenext, Udtara Ventures, others

IndiaFilings.com, which helps businesses and individuals with compliance and regulatory services, has raised $4.3 million from Singapore-headquartered venture capital firm BeeNext, Mumbai-based family office Udtara, and Angels. The funding will be utilised to give stellar returns to the family members who had originally invested to grow the company into a successful, profitable venture with over 500 employees and 1 lakh paid customers, it said in a press statement.

Founded in 2014 by Lionel Charles, IndiaFilings provides over 200 services for small businesses that help small businesses stay compliant and manage their regulatory requirements - at a very affordable price point. The company utilises homegrown technology to provide regulatory and accounting services at scale. The company has a revenue run rate of over Rs. 50 crores and is profitable.

Lionel Charles, CEO and Founder, IndiaFilings, said, “Our vision is to build IndiaFilings.com as an institution and a fintech platform for India. We are happy to partner with BeeNext and Udtara Ventures in our journey of building together. With this investment, we are looking to double our revenue, introduce newer products and grow our customer base further.

IndiaFilings was started with the idea that doing business should be easier and more seamless in India. Over 50,000 businesses have so far been started through IndiaFilings.com. The company currently offers services across various verticals like business registration, taxation, accounting, banking and intellectual property services. In 2018, the company launched LEDGERS Accounting Platform to help SMBs and Individuals with tax filing services. With this fundraise, the company is looking to professionalise management and scale operations.

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 10:12 AM IST