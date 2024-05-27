Boost Your Harvest With Fule Pushpa (Fule 144): A Medium-Duration, High-Yielding Pigeon Pea Variety |

Krushisharang Agriclinic Private Limited proudly presents a groundbreaking innovation in agriculture with the release of Fule Pushpa (Fule 144), a bold shiny cream seeded, medium-duration, and high yielding pigeon pea variety. Developed through a pedigree method, Fule Pushpa (Fule 144) has been thriving in Gujarat region, showcasing outstanding performance and proving its adaptability to local agricultural conditions.

This new research variety is not only known for its exceptional yield potential of 19 to 24 quintals per hectare but also for its suitability for intercropping with crops like groundnut and soybean due to its semi-determinate habit. Fule Pushpa (Fule 144) begins flowering at just 90 days, with maturity achieved at least 160 days.

Fule Pushpa (Fule 144) stands out for its ability to resist common diseases such as wilt and sterility mosaic disease. For this reason, it is highly recommended for the Monsoon season. Additionally, it contains a high protein content that enhances its nutritional value. Unlike traditional pigeon pea varieties that require six to eight months for maturity, Fule Pushpa (Fule 144) offers a medium-duration growth cycle, enabling farmers to seamlessly integrate winter crops such as wheat and chickpea into their cultivation practices.

"I'm excited to share the release of Fule Pushpa (Fule 144). This new research pigeon pea variety brings higher yields, medium growing times, and stronger resistance to diseases. Let's work together to embrace this improvement and build a better, more sustainable farming future." - Harshit Gajera, Managing Director.