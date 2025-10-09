 Bombay High Court Restrains Company From Using Reliance Industries-Owned 'Jio' Trademark For Taxi Services Being Offered Under Domain Name
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBombay High Court Restrains Company From Using Reliance Industries-Owned 'Jio' Trademark For Taxi Services Being Offered Under Domain Name

Bombay High Court Restrains Company From Using Reliance Industries-Owned 'Jio' Trademark For Taxi Services Being Offered Under Domain Name

The order was passed on a plea filed by RIL claiming it was the registered proprietor of the 'Jio' mark.The energy-to-telecom conglomerate contended that the use of the mark 'Jiocabs' and the associated domain name amounted to trademark infringement and passing off.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 10:44 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has, in an interim order, restrained a company from using Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL)-owned 'Jio' trademark for taxi services being offered under the domain name www.jiocabs.com.A bench of Justices Somasekhar Sundaresan, on Tuesday, granted the interim protection, observing that RIL had established a strong prima facie case and that continued use of the well-known digital and mobile services brand by unauthorised parties could cause serious harm to its goodwill.

Read Also
Wing Commander Alok Chandra Serves Legal Notice To Netflix & T-Series Over Defamatory Portrayal Of...
article-image

The usage of a well-known and protected brand name would indeed cause grave injury (to its owner), the court noted.The order was passed on a plea filed by RIL claiming it was the registered proprietor of the 'Jio' mark.The energy-to-telecom conglomerate contended that the use of the mark 'Jiocabs' and the associated domain name amounted to trademark infringement and passing off.

The bench noted that pursuant to a legal notice from RIL, the defendant firm shifted to a new name, but the domain name www.jiocabs.com was still active.Hence, the interim order by way of injunction was justified, the court said, restraining the defendant from using the 'Jio' trademark, the impugned domain name, or any logos, labels, or artwork identical or deceptively similar to Reliance's trademarks or copyrighted material. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

FPJ Shorts
IDF Eliminates Terrorists In Gaza Attack Attempt As Donald Trump Signals Possible Weekend Middle East Trip To Seal Ceasefire
IDF Eliminates Terrorists In Gaza Attack Attempt As Donald Trump Signals Possible Weekend Middle East Trip To Seal Ceasefire
'India, UK Will Address Global Challenges Together': PM Modi Addresses Press With UK PM Keir Starmer At Raj Bhavan In Mumbai | VIDEO
'India, UK Will Address Global Challenges Together': PM Modi Addresses Press With UK PM Keir Starmer At Raj Bhavan In Mumbai | VIDEO
HSBC India Launches ‘Innovation Banking’ With $1 Billion Fund To Boost Startup Growth And Entrepreneurship
HSBC India Launches ‘Innovation Banking’ With $1 Billion Fund To Boost Startup Growth And Entrepreneurship
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Shiv Sena (UBT) Challenges PCMC Ward Structure In Bombay High Court; Hearing Set For October 15
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Shiv Sena (UBT) Challenges PCMC Ward Structure In Bombay High Court; Hearing Set For October 15
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

HSBC India Launches ‘Innovation Banking’ With $1 Billion Fund To Boost Startup Growth And...

HSBC India Launches ‘Innovation Banking’ With $1 Billion Fund To Boost Startup Growth And...

Donald Trump Makes a Big Announcement, Israel & Hamas Sign 1st Phase Of Peace Plan Under His...

Donald Trump Makes a Big Announcement, Israel & Hamas Sign 1st Phase Of Peace Plan Under His...

RBI Announces Appointment Of Sanjay Kumar Hansda As Executive Director, Effective March 3, 2025

RBI Announces Appointment Of Sanjay Kumar Hansda As Executive Director, Effective March 3, 2025

Ratan Tata Death Anniversary: Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About India's Visionary...

Ratan Tata Death Anniversary: Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About India's Visionary...

PM-Kisan 21st Installment Released In 4 States, Will Other Farmers Get It Before Diwali?

PM-Kisan 21st Installment Released In 4 States, Will Other Farmers Get It Before Diwali?