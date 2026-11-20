The Bombay High Court directed Bank of Baroda to preserve documents and electronic records. |

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed Bank of Baroda to preserve documents and electronic records sought by Dr B R Shetty in his USD 15 billion civil suit against the lender and other defendants, according to Shetty’s lawyer. The bank opposed the suit and resisted the grant of interim relief.

Justice Arif S Doctor issued the preservation direction while keeping the merits of both sides’ cases open, said advocate Waseem Pangarkar, senior partner at MZM Legal, who represents Shetty.

Records Sought

The direction came after two interim applications filed by Shetty came before the court. The applications sought disclosure and preservation of relevant documents and electronic records, including material disclosed in proceedings in Abu Dhabi.

Shetty also sought production of the original guarantees and security for his claim, Pangarkar said. The lawyer’s account of the hearing described the direction as covering preservation of the requested documents and electronic records.

Preservation keeps the material available for possible examination as the litigation proceeds. Shetty’s applications also asked the court to require disclosure of the records, a separate request from keeping them intact.

Settlement Claim

Pangarkar said Bank of Baroda had paid USD 600 million in an out-of-court settlement in Abu Dhabi. He questioned the bank’s opposition to disclosure and said the preservation direction would help ensure that evidence remained available for judicial examination.

The settlement figure and concerns about disclosure were raised by Shetty’s lawyer in his statement after the hearing. His account of the bank’s position was that it opposed the suit and resisted interim relief.

The USD 15 billion figure is the value of Shetty’s civil claim against Bank of Baroda and the other defendants. At this stage, the direction reported by Pangarkar concerns the records Shetty wants preserved, including electronic material. The court left the merits of the claim and the defendants’ positions open, allowing both sides to pursue their arguments as the case proceeds.

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