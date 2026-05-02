Bombay Dyeing Launches THREE ICC In Dadar With ₹6,500 Crore Revenue Potential

The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company announced the launch of THREE ICC, an ultra-luxury residential tower in Dadar under its Bombay Realty division. |

Mumbai: Bombay Dyeing has stepped up its real estate ambitions with the launch of a new luxury tower in Dadar, positioning it as a continuation of its flagship Island City Center development.

Launch Drives Growth

The company’s real estate arm, Bombay Realty, unveiled THREE ICC, an ultra-luxury residential tower within Island City Center. The project is expected to generate approximately Rs 6,500 crore in revenue, highlighting its scale and significance in Mumbai’s premium housing market.

Premium Residences Offered

THREE ICC features a range of spacious 3, 4, 4.5, and 5-bed deck residences designed for high-end buyers. Apartment sizes start from 1,283 sq. ft. to 2,994 sq. ft. or more, offering a mix of space, natural light, and ventilation. Pricing begins at Rs 5.75 crore, positioning the project firmly in the ultra-luxury segment.

Demand Shift Reflected

Management indicated that the project responds to evolving homebuyer preferences, with increasing demand for larger homes that combine privacy, comfort, and lifestyle amenities. The development emphasizes open spaces and landscaped surroundings, catering to buyers seeking a balance between urban living and wellness-focused environments.

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Strategic Location Advantage

Located in Dadar, the project benefits from strong connectivity to key business hubs such as Lower Parel, Bandra-Kurla Complex, and South Mumbai. The integrated development includes premium amenities across recreational, wellness, and community spaces, enhancing its appeal as a self-contained residential ecosystem.

Part Of Larger Vision

THREE ICC builds on the success of earlier phases, One ICC and Two ICC, and represents a continuation of Bombay Realty’s long-term vision of creating large-scale, integrated developments in central Mumbai. The company emphasized its focus on delivering enduring value through thoughtfully planned urban spaces.

The launch underscores Bombay Dyeing’s growing focus on real estate as a key business vertical, leveraging its legacy and land assets to develop high-value residential projects in prime city locations.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official press release and stock exchange filing and does not include independent verification or additional external sources.