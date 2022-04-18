Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh invests in D2C brand Wellbeing Nutrition

Wellbeing Nutrition, a plant-based whole food nutrition company has announced Rakul Preet Singh is now an investor in the brand.

Founded in 2019 by Avnish Chhabria, Wellbeing Nutrition creates combinations of Daily Wellness, Functional Nutrition, Kids Organic Nutrition and Natural Nutricosmetics.

The company works with over 150+ organic farms and clinically approved suppliers globally to provide clinically proven and scientifically validated organic, non-genetically modified vitamins and minerals that are not chemically synthesized, it said in a press statement.

The brand currently sells on their online platform, across 2000+ stores in India and over 5000+ stores across the world - in USA, UK, UAE and Germany. Recently, the brand also partnered with Disney to launch an all organic and natural line of vitamins, probiotics and omega for kids globally.

Rakul Preet Singh said, “My belief in their products is what drove my investment into the company. I love all their products, especially their apple cider vinegar which brings health and taste together.”

The actress and entrepreneur has previously invested in various wellness and health startups and owns F45, a gym chain in Hyderabad. She is also a keen follower of technology and has launched an app called Starring You.

Avnish Chhabria, founder of Wellbeing Nutrition says, “At Wellbeing Nutrition, our aim is to provide organic solutions in the most technologically efficient way.”

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 01:24 PM IST