Bold Care's Sextember Stunt Goes Viral: Co-Founder Rahul Krishnan Shares Debit Card Details On X; 200+ OTPs & Paid Hundreds Of Transactions Under ₹1,000

Creating a buzz on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Rahul Krishnan, the co-founder of the sexual wellness brand, Rahul Krishnan, in an unexpected move to promote the Bold Care's 'Sextember' initiative shared his debit card details and number publicly.

On a seemingly ordinary day, Krishnan took to X and wrote, "my card number is 4216-8701-5010-2349; the expiration date is 12/30; the security code is 207; happy sextember everyone!"

Furthermore, in another post he added that he would foot the bill for online purchases up to Rs 1,000, encouraging people to use his card for shopping and also wrote to his post, "(boring) terms and conditions here."

Sharing OTPs Live

For several hours, Krishnan kept the stunt alive by sharing One-Time Passwords (OTPs) on the same platform, allowing users to authenticate their purchases.

He posted OTPs for transactions across popular e-commerce sites like Amazon, Swiggy, Zomato, and Myntra. As the hours ticked by, his post attracted a massive audience, garnering over 3 million views in less than a day.

A Flurry of Transactions

From ordering paneer biryani to shopping for clothes, users took full advantage of the opportunity.

Despite the chaotic nature of the stunt, he managed to share close to 200 OTPs before his card was blocked.

I think my number is blocked so no more otps unfortunately :(( https://t.co/qR2LeGdWom — Rahul Krishnan (@oneandonlyrk) September 2, 2024

Netizens Reaction

The stunt received mixed reactions from netizens. While many applauded the audacity and creativity of the campaign while others criticised it as reckless and irresponsible.

"Are these transactions getting approved and going through ?," wrote an X user.

Another user added, "yeh sahi hai waise this man single handedly promoted himself as co founder of boldcare instead of paying 5-10 lakh to an agency for marketing."

Really smart marketing here :)



This is an SBI prepaid card on Visa's network.



Frankly, I'm appalled that this card hasn't been flagged yet by Visa or SBI for such a high volume of activity originating from so many different IPs — Bharat Kumar Ramesh (@rbkayz) September 2, 2024

A Marketing Masterstroke?

Krishnan’s stunt, though controversial, achieved its goal of generating massive visibility for Bold Care’s Sextember initiative.

The company, known for its creative to marketing and unique casting choices in advertisements, including a skit featuring actor Ranveer Singh and adult star Johnny Sins, once again made headlines for its unconventional strategies.