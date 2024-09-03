Bold Care's Sextember Stunt Goes Viral: Co-Founder Rahul Krishnan Shares Debit Card Details On X; 200+ OTPs & Paid Hundreds Of Transactions Under ₹1,000

Creating a buzz on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Rahul Krishnan, the co-founder of the sexual wellness brand, Rahul Krishnan, in an unexpected move to promote the Bold Care's 'Sextember' initiative shared his debit card details and number publicly.
On a seemingly ordinary day, Krishnan took to X and wrote, "my card number is 4216-8701-5010-2349; the expiration date is 12/30; the security code is 207; happy sextember everyone!"
Furthermore, in another post he added that he would foot the bill for online purchases up to Rs 1,000, encouraging people to use his card for shopping and also wrote to his post, "(boring) terms and conditions here."
Sharing OTPs Live
For several hours, Krishnan kept the stunt alive by sharing One-Time Passwords (OTPs) on the same platform, allowing users to authenticate their purchases.
He posted OTPs for transactions across popular e-commerce sites like Amazon, Swiggy, Zomato, and Myntra. As the hours ticked by, his post attracted a massive audience, garnering over 3 million views in less than a day.
Screengrab of Krishnan's post
A Flurry of Transactions
From ordering paneer biryani to shopping for clothes, users took full advantage of the opportunity.
Despite the chaotic nature of the stunt, he managed to share close to 200 OTPs before his card was blocked.
Netizens Reaction
The stunt received mixed reactions from netizens. While many applauded the audacity and creativity of the campaign while others criticised it as reckless and irresponsible.
"Are these transactions getting approved and going through ?," wrote an X user.
Another user added, "yeh sahi hai waise this man single handedly promoted himself as co founder of boldcare instead of paying 5-10 lakh to an agency for marketing."
A Marketing Masterstroke?
Krishnan’s stunt, though controversial, achieved its goal of generating massive visibility for Bold Care’s Sextember initiative.
The company, known for its creative to marketing and unique casting choices in advertisements, including a skit featuring actor Ranveer Singh and adult star Johnny Sins, once again made headlines for its unconventional strategies.