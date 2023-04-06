Bob Lee, Cash App founder and MobileCoin executive stabbed to death | Twitter

MobileCoin’s chief product officer, Bob Lee, who is also a technology executive who created Cash App was fatally stabbed in San Francisco early Tuesday, according to the cryptocurrency platform and police.

The San Francisco Police Department in a press release said that officers on Tuesday responded to a report of a stabbing on Main Street at 2:35 a.m. and found a 43-year-old man suffering from apparent stab wounds. The victim died at a hospital.

Police did not identify the victim but MobileCoin confirmed Lee's death in response to an email from The Associated Press on Wednesday. The police statement did not provide any details on the circumstances of the stabbing.

Officer Niccole Pacchetti,a public information officer, in a response to the AP email said, "This is an open and active investigation. For that reason we are not releasing further information.” He also added that the police will provide further details when they become available.

Bob's father, Rick Lee confirmed the news in a statement of Facebook, "I just lost my best friend."

Josh Goldbard, MobileCoin CEO in a statement said, "Our dear friend and colleague, Bob Lee passed away yesterday at the age of 43, survived by a loving family and collection of close friends and collaborators."

Goldbard wrote, Lee was made for the new world. He also added, "From large contributions to Android at google, to being the first CTO of Square, in that time creating CashApp, and working with us here at Mobilecoin, Bob surely had an impact that will last far beyond his short time on earth."

Lee and MobileCoin

Lee became a part of MobileCoin as an early stage investor and advisor, then became chief product officer and helped launch the Moby app. Lee became the chief technology officer at digital payments company Square in 2013 when it launched a money transfer application now known as Cash App.

Prominent venture capitalist Ron Conway, founder of the San Francisco-based investment firm SV Angel, tweeted Wednesday that Lee's loss was an immense tragedy.

Condolences offered by friends and family

"Deepest condolences to Bob's family and to the entire tech community," Conway said. "Remembering fondly when Bob gave an inspiring talk at our CEO Summit. We've lost a great innovator, intelligence, and spirit. Praying a suspect is apprehended swiftly."

Ryan Gilbert, tehc investor and founder of Launchpad Cap said bob was one of a kind. May his memory be a blessing.

