BNP Paribas And Goldman Sachs Sell Nearly 1.7% Stake In BSE For Rs 2,186 Crore, Shares Slide Almost 4%

BSE |

Mumbai: BNP Paribas and Goldman Sachs sold a combined 1.67 per cent stake in BSE Ltd for Rs 2,186.44 crore through separate bulk deals on the National Stock Exchange. BSE shares subsequently traded nearly 4 per cent lower on Wednesday.

The transactions took place on Tuesday, with shares changing hands between Rs 3,199.54 and Rs 3,200 apiece, according to exchange data.

BNP Paribas And Goldman Sachs Sell

BNP Paribas Financial Markets, an affiliate of Paris-based BNP Paribas, offloaded 44.51 lakh BSE shares, equivalent to a 1.09 per cent stake.

Goldman Sachs Investments Mauritius I Ltd sold more than 23.81 lakh shares, representing another 0.58 per cent holding in the Mumbai-based stock exchange.

Together, the transactions involved over 68 lakh shares. BSE’s stock traded at Rs 3,080 on the NSE on Wednesday, down nearly 4 per cent.

UTI And Nippon India Buy Shares

UTI Mutual Fund purchased 27.12 lakh BSE shares, while Nippon India Mutual Fund acquired 25.29 lakh shares.

Both mutual funds paid an average of Rs 3,200 per share. Their combined purchases were valued at Rs 1,677.60 crore.

Exchange data did not identify the remaining buyers involved in the BSE bulk deals.

Kajaria Ceramics Promoter Trims Stake

In another separate NSE bulk transaction, Chetan Kajaria Family Private Trust sold 18 lakh Kajaria Ceramics shares, representing a 1.13 per cent stake, for approximately Rs 214 crore.

The promoter trust sold the shares at an average price of Rs 1,190.01 each.

Following the sale, the aggregate shareholding of Kajaria Ceramics’ promoters and promoter group fell to 46.56 per cent from 47.69 per cent.

SageOne Invests Rs 124.95 Crore

Pune-based SageOne Investment Managers bought 10.5 lakh Kajaria Ceramics shares for Rs 124.95 crore. Other buyers were not identified in exchange data.

Kajaria Ceramics shares rose 5.5 per cent to Rs 1,256 during Wednesday’s trading session. India’s largest ceramic and vitrified tiles manufacturer also operates in sanitaryware, faucets, plywood and tile adhesives.