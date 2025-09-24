 BMW Ventures IPO Opens For Bidding, Price Band Fixed At ₹94–₹99; All You Need To Know
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBMW Ventures IPO Opens For Bidding, Price Band Fixed At ₹94–₹99; All You Need To Know

BMW Ventures IPO Opens For Bidding, Price Band Fixed At ₹94–₹99; All You Need To Know

BMW Ventures much-awaited IPO is now open from September 24 to 26, with a price band of Rs 94–Rs 99. The company plans to raise Rs 231 crore through a 100 percent fresh issue.

G R MukeshUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 02:07 PM IST
article-image
IPO Opens, Subscription Window Till September 26. |

Mumbai: The much-awaited IPO of BMW Ventures opened for subscription on September 24 and will remain open till September 26. The company has set a price band of Rs 94 to Rs 99 per share.

Retail investors can bid in lots of 151 shares, which is the minimum investment size.

Company Aims to Raise Rs 231 Crore

Through this IPO, BMW Ventures plans to raise Rs 231.66 crore. This is a 100 percent fresh issue, meaning the company will issue 2.34 crore new equity shares.

FPJ Shorts
Pune Viral Video: RMC Truck Overturns On A Construction Site In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Ravet; No Deaths
Pune Viral Video: RMC Truck Overturns On A Construction Site In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Ravet; No Deaths
Chaos Erupts As Giant 50-Meter-Deep Sinkhole Opens Near Hospital In Bangkok, Swallows Cars - VIDEO
Chaos Erupts As Giant 50-Meter-Deep Sinkhole Opens Near Hospital In Bangkok, Swallows Cars - VIDEO
Retail Credit Demand In India’s Semi-Urban & Rural Regions Continues To Rise, Reflecting Higher Level Of Consumption
Retail Credit Demand In India’s Semi-Urban & Rural Regions Continues To Rise, Reflecting Higher Level Of Consumption
'Zubeen Da Is The Soundtrack Our Lives Run On': Woman Gets Emotional While Explaining Why Assam Weeps For Late Music Icon
'Zubeen Da Is The Soundtrack Our Lives Run On': Woman Gets Emotional While Explaining Why Assam Weeps For Late Music Icon
Read Also
PhonePe Moves Closer To IPO Dream, ₹1,200 Crore Issue Likely In Initial Offer
article-image

Out of the total offer:

- 50 percent is reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs)

- 35 percent for retail investors

- 15 percent for non-institutional investors (NIIs)

What Does BMW Ventures Do?

BMW Ventures is a distributor of steel products. Apart from this, it is also involved in the trading of tractor engines and spare parts.

The company also manufactures PVC pipes, pre-engineered buildings, and steel girders—used in infrastructure and industrial projects.

Read Also
EPack Prefab Technologies Raises ₹151.2 Crore From Anchor Investors A Day Ahead Of IPO
article-image

Use of IPO Funds

Out of the total proceeds:

- Rs 173.75 crore will be used for working capital needs

- The rest will go towards general corporate purposes

Financials and Valuation

At the upper price band of Rs 99, BMW Ventures is valued at around Rs 858 crore.

In FY25, the company reported a profit of Rs 32.8 crore, up by 9.6 percent from Rs 29.9 crore the previous year. Its revenue also rose to Rs 2,062 crore, compared to Rs 1,938 crore last year.

Read Also
Jaro Education IPO Receives 87% Subscription On First Day Of Share Sale
article-image

Allotment and Listing Dates

The share allotment process will be completed by September 29, and the stock is likely to be listed on both BSE and NSE on October 1.

This IPO gives retail investors a low-entry price and a chance to invest in a growing steel and infrastructure-focused company.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Retail Credit Demand In India’s Semi-Urban & Rural Regions Continues To Rise, Reflecting Higher...

Retail Credit Demand In India’s Semi-Urban & Rural Regions Continues To Rise, Reflecting Higher...

Jaro Education IPO Fully Subscribed On Day 2, Strong Investor Demand Boosts Market Buzz

Jaro Education IPO Fully Subscribed On Day 2, Strong Investor Demand Boosts Market Buzz

Asset Management Firm PL Wealth Sees Long-Term Promise In Indian Equities, Cautions About Tariffs...

Asset Management Firm PL Wealth Sees Long-Term Promise In Indian Equities, Cautions About Tariffs...

BMW Ventures IPO Opens For Bidding, Price Band Fixed At ₹94–₹99; All You Need To Know

BMW Ventures IPO Opens For Bidding, Price Band Fixed At ₹94–₹99; All You Need To Know

FMCG Major Reliance Consumer Products Will Invest ₹1,156 Crore To Set Up Integrated Manufacturing...

FMCG Major Reliance Consumer Products Will Invest ₹1,156 Crore To Set Up Integrated Manufacturing...