BMW India CEO and former Royal Enfield chief Rudratej Singh passes away

The novel coronavirus outbreak has brought many industries to a standstill in recent times. With nearly all organisations and businesses save essential services shut during the lockdown, industries have been left reeling.

BMW India however has had to cope with an additional and undoubtedly more heart-wrenching blow in recent days. A week after the company lost its Marketing Head, Mihir Dayal, chief of BMW India, Rudratej Singh passed away on Monday. According to reports, Singh suffered a massive cardiac arrest and passed away.

The news was posted on social media by several Twitter users and journalists.