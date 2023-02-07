e-Paper Get App
Blue Star detects cyberattacks in certain locations

The company's technical team has taken all necessary precautions to restore and retrieve the systems.

Pratiksha ThayilUpdated: Tuesday, February 07, 2023, 04:27 PM IST
Blue Star on Tuesday announced through an exchange filing that it had detected a cyberattack at certain locations. The company's technical team has taken all necessary precautions to restore and retrieve the systems.

The company stated that it has not faced any material impact on its operations due to this impact.

They also added that all their systems are operational.

The shares of Blue Star on Tuesday closed at Rs 1,369.90, up by 0.28 per cent.

Manufacturing facility

The company announced on Monday that its subsidiary, Blue Star Climatech Limited, will commence commercial production in the new manufacturing facility in Sri City.

New Ac range

Blue Star also launched a new range of affordable room ACs for 2023 on Monday.

