Blue Jet Healthcare IPO Fully Subscribed On Day 2

The Rs 840.17 crore Initial Public Offering of Blue Jet Healthcare Limited was fully subscribed on the second day of bidding led by NII and Retail Investors.

The issue received bids of 2,24,16,115 shares against the offered 1,69,99,612 equity shares, at a price band of ₹329-346, according to the data available on the stock exchanges.

Non-Institutional Investors Portion was the most subscribed with 2.84 times, followed by Retail Portion with 1.37 times, whereas Qualified Institutional Buyer Portion subscribed 0.09 times. The issue kicked off for subscription on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 and will close on Friday, October 27, 2023.

A day prior to the opening of the issue, Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd had raised Rs 252 crores from anchor investors. Foreign and Domestic Institutions who participated in the anchor were HDFC MF, Nippon MF, Government Pension Fund Global, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, ICICI Prudential MF, Bandhan MF, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Societe Generale, Edelweiss Trusteeship, Integrated Core Strategies (Asia), Singularity Growth Opportunities Fund, and Troo Capital Ltd.

Leading brokerages like Motilal Oswal, Nirmal Bang, Reliance Securities, Ajcon Global Services, BP Equities, Choice Equity, Geojit Securities, Indsec Securities, Investmentz, Mehta Equities, Stoxbox, Sushil Finance, Ventura Securities have given a “SUBSCRIBE” rating to the issue, citing its strategic focus on complex chemistry categories in both the contrast media intermediate and high-intensity sweetener categories with high entry barriers. BJH is the largest manufacturer of Contrast Media intermediates in India. The company also has long-standing relationships and multi-year contracts with multi-national customers. They are also optimistic regarding its proven R&D capabilities and future strategies of diversifiying revenues, capacity expansion and improving exports with a high margin product mix.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, ICICI Securities Limited and J.P. Morgan India Private Limited are book running lead manager and Link Intime India Private Limited is the registrar to the offer. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

