Blue Dart Unveils Ambitious Expansion Plan As part Of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'

Blue Dart, South Asia's leading express air and integrated transportation & distribution company, is all set to embark on a momentous chapter of growth and service to commemorate India's Independence Day. As part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative, in celebration of the nation's Independence Day, the company proudly announced the inauguration of 15 company-owned retail stores, along with 15 franchise collection centres, 15 express selling agents, and 15 regional service provider franchisees across the length and breadth of the country. Additionally, to mark Independence Day, the company will extend its presence to 76 Pin Codes across the nation.

This ambitious expansion plan exemplifies Blue Dart's unwavering dedication to its customers and the nation. By strategically establishing new retail stores, franchise collection centres, express selling agents, and regional service provider franchisees, Blue Dart aims to extend its reach and services to every corner of India. These additions to the company's network will enhance accessibility, streamline logistics operations, and ensure seamless delivery solutions for a broader customer base.

The new retail stores will be strategically located in key regions, including Ambala, Ghaziabad, Ludhiana, Gwalior, Durg, Madurai, Vijayawada, Secunderabad, Palam, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, amongst others, extending Blue Dart's presence across rural markets in India. The effort is towards boosting trade and supporting 'Nation First, Always First', the theme of this year's Independence Day celebrations. With this expansion, Blue Dart would cover over 55,000+ locations, reinforcing its position as South Asia's foremost logistics provider.

Ketan Kulkarni, Chief Commercial Officer Blue Dart, stated, ''Our focus has always been on serving the nation and meeting the evolving needs of our customers. Our expansion comes at a time when technology is bridging the gap between India and Bharat, which resides in Tier II & Ill towns. The proliferation of high-speed internet and smartphones has revolutionised various sectors, making products more accessible to consumers. Across the nation, we want to be Provider of Choice for all your logistics requirements."

With approximately 700+ retail stores (including DHL) already operating across India, Blue Dart has established itself as the most reliable, resilient, and responsive logistics partner, offering quick turnaround times and direct access to pin-codes across the country. The expansion is a testament to the company's commitment to a customer centric approach as a key market differentiator. As the company continues to grow, it remains steadfast in its pursuit of excellence, constantly striving to deliver seamless logistics solutions and contribute to the progress and prosperity of the country.

