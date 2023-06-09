Blue Dart Appoints V N Iyer As Group CFO And Sudha Pai As CFO | Blue Dart

Blue Dart, South Asia's express air, integrated transportation and distribution logistics company, appointed V N Iyer as Group CFO for Blue Dart Express Limited, Blue Dart Aviation Limited and Concorde Air Logistics Limited and Sudha Pai as CFO, Blue Dart Express Limited effective from September 1, the company announced through an exchange filing.

V N Iyes has an extensive background in accounts, finance taxation, treasury operation, financial analysis and internal control framework and brings over three decades of experience to his role as Group CFO. He Holds a BSc in Statistics and is a qualified cost accountant. Previously, he served as the CFO of Blue Dart Aviation for five years and possesses valuable expertise in Aviation Finance.

Taking charge of the CFO role is Sudha Pai, a qualified cost accountant who currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer in DHL Global Forwarding, India, a subsidiary of the DHL Group. Sudha Pai has demonstrated her financial acumen as the Finance Director of Ezyhaul India Private Limited and as the CFO and Compliance Officer of DHL Logistics Private Limited. With her expertise, she successfully managed the finance function for a turnover of Rs 8,000 crore and oversaw four major divisions and a workforce of over 800 employees. In her role at DHL Global Forwarding, Sudha Pai is a key member of the senior management team, directly reporting to the Regional CFO and having a dotted line reporting to the Country CEO.

With the appointment of V N Iyer as Group CFO and Sudha Pai as CFO, the company further enhanced its financial leadership towards driving its strategic objectives of delivering excellence in a digital world. The company is committed to consistently innovate, with the aim of being the Sustainable Logistics Provider, preferred investment and employer of choice for its stakeholders.

