Blackstone-Owned AGS Health Files Updated IPO Papers To Raise ₹4,800 Crore; Fresh Issue, OFS Details

Blackstone Group-owned AGS Health has filed an updated draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an initial public offering (IPO) of up to ₹4,800 crore.

The Tamil Nadu-based healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions provider plans to raise ₹1,800 crore through a fresh issue of shares.

An additional ₹3,000 crore will be raised through an offer for sale (OFS) by BCP Asia II Topco VIII Pte, an investment entity owned by Blackstone.

AGS Health may also raise up to ₹360 crore through a pre-IPO placement. If completed, the amount raised through the placement will be adjusted against the fresh issue size.

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AGS Health Plans To Use IPO Proceeds To Repay Debt

The company had initially submitted its IPO documents confidentially to SEBI between March and April 2026. The regulator subsequently approved the draft papers in June.

Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, AGS Health plans to allocate ₹1,600 crore towards repayment of borrowings taken by its indirect subsidiaries, AGS Health BCP LLC and AGS Health BCP Holdings Inc.

The company had consolidated outstanding borrowings of ₹4,238.8 crore as of March 2026. The remaining proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for general corporate purposes, while the OFS proceeds will go to BCP Asia II Topco.

US Healthcare Clients Drive AGS Health Business

AGS Health provides RCM services directly to healthcare systems, hospitals and physician groups in the US. Its services cover patient access, medical coding, billing and collections, helping healthcare providers improve revenue recovery and reduce administrative expenses.

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As of March 2026, the company served 82 health systems and hospital customers, including 11 among the top 20 hospitals in the US. Its clients include Baylor Scott & White Health, Duke Health, Renown Health, Sharp HealthCare and St. Joseph's Health.

AGS Health reported consolidated revenue of ₹2,041.4 crore and profit of ₹206.9 crore for FY26. It competes with companies including Inventurus Knowledge Solutions.

For FY25, standalone revenue rose 20.8% to ₹1,194.9 crore, while profit increased 23.6% to ₹142.9 crore.

ICICI Securities, Jefferies India, JM Financial, J.P. Morgan India and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) are managing the IPO.