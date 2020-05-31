Black Lives Matter: Nike says ‘For once, don't do it’; Adidas agrees

Clothing brands, Nike and Adidas, who are competitors, have decided to come together to fight against racism in the United States. Nike posted a video on Twitter remembering the death of George Floyd, which was shared by Adidas.
The commercial posted on social media goes on to say ‘For once, don't do it’. The video, which calls everyone to unite and be part of the change, is liked by more than 1.7 lakh Twitter followers. Seeing this heartfelt message, Adidas shares the commercial saying together we can move forward and change.
While the post by Nike was shared over 80, 000 times, there were many comments that stated that brand was trying to promote itself at this time. One twitter user said, “Nike makes its shoes in China instead of bringing the jobs home to poor Americans in black neighborhoods. Do something real Nike, not just words.”
While some were not happy with the timing of the commercial, there were some who poured praise to the brand for making a commercial with such an important message.
Adidas has also extended their fight against racism to their website.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)