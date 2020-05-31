Black Lives Matter: Nike says ‘For once, don't do it’; Adidas agrees

Clothing brands, Nike and Adidas, who are competitors, have decided to come together to fight against racism in the United States. Nike posted a video on Twitter remembering the death of George Floyd, which was shared by Adidas.

The commercial posted on social media goes on to say ‘For once, don't do it’. The video, which calls everyone to unite and be part of the change, is liked by more than 1.7 lakh Twitter followers. Seeing this heartfelt message, Adidas shares the commercial saying together we can move forward and change.