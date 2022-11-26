Black Friday online sales touch $5.3 bn in US, mobile top choice

Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

People spent $5.3 billion in online shopping on Thanksgiving Day in the U.S., up 2.8 percent from last year.

According to Adobe Analytics, mobile devices accounted for 55 percent of all online shopping, up 8.3 percent from a year ago.

"Thanksgiving this year has become an inflection point, where smartphones drove real growth and highlights how much these experiences have improved," said Vivek Pandya, lead analyst, Adobe Digital Insights.

Consumers spent $72.2 billion online in October, 10.9 percent more than they did in the month prior.

The spend is on par with what consumers spent last year ($72.4 billion in October 2021), where earlier deals also drove an uptick in early holiday shopping, according to Adobe Analytics.

'Make Amazon Pay' protests

Thousands of Amazon warehouse workers across about 40 countries took part in protests and walkouts to coincide with Black Friday sales, one of the busiest days of the year for online shopping.

The protests seems to have not affected the sales on Black Friday as this year sales was up 2.8 percent compared to last year.

Employees in the US, UK, India, Japan, Australia, South Africa and across Europe protested demanding better wages and working conditions as the cost-of-living crisis deepens, in a campaign dubbed "Make Amazon Pay."

Consumers were enticed by bargains in categories including electronics and toys, where discounts have been as high as 17 percent and 15 percent, respectively.

"Shoppers have also seen good deals for computers (10 percent), with more modest discounts in categories like televisions (4 percent), sporting goods (3 percent) and furniture (2 percent)," said the report.

Adobe expects the best deals to still happen around Cyber Week.

Adobe has predicted that Cyber Week will generate $34.8 billion in online spend this year, up 2.8 percent on a year ago.

"Despite inflationary pressures and the rising cost of borrowing, there was not a material decline this year in early holiday shopping," said Taylor Schreiner, senior director, Adobe Digital Insights.

"With over $72 billion spent online in October, e-commerce demand has shown itself to be durable and resilient, in spite of a challenging macroeconomic environment," Schreiner added.

