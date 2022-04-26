Biz2X collaborates with LinkedIn Learning to bolster employee skill enhancement

Biz2X, a digital lending SaaS platform that enables financial institutions to provide a customized online lending experience for their small and midsize business customers, today announced that they are partnering with LinkedIn Learning to upskill and reskill their workforce.

Given the massive changes in the global economy, employees need to keep finessing their skill set in a competitive market. With the massive disruption caused by the pandemic, the world today needs a broad economic recovery and this calls for new skill development among a substantial part of the global workforce. Thus, to upskill its workforce, Biz2X is now going to grant all its current employees unlimited access to a vast digital library of professionally developed content at no cost, it said in a press statement.

LinkedIn Learning offers dozens of learning paths and expert-led courses, which are designed to refine and develop professional skills. They aim to impart knowledge regarding a variety of sectors and aid those exploring career growth and personal development. An award-winning industry leader in online training, LinkedIn Learning’s digital library contains over 8,000 courses covering a wide range of technical, business, software, and creative topics.

With this collaboration, employees will get access to a vast resource bank that will reinforce new knowledge with quizzes, exercise files, and coding practice windows. Employees can select courses relevant to their current role in areas like soft skills, team skills, and analytics to bolster their careers.

With access to LinkedIn Learning, employees can also pursue their passions outside work with courses on financial literacy, social media, drawing, music theory, etc. LinkedIn Learning is accessible 24/7 from desktop or mobile devices. Employees can watch an entire course or individual videos at their convenience. Post completing a particular course, users will get a certificate which they can further use on their LinkedIn profiles. This allows users to easily share their new skills and qualifications with their entire professional network.

Commenting on this skill development program, Anupama - Senior VP and Head of Human Resources, Biz2Credit / Biz2X, said, “To survive in the post-COVID-19 world, it’s a must for employees and employers to adapt to the rapidly changing conditions and roles that require whole new skillsets. The future is digital, and companies can only survive if they remain hinged to their employees’ growth and development through digital reskilling and upskilling. This partnership demonstrates the company's commitment to continuous learning, upskilling, and reskilling of its employees.”

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 04:36 PM IST