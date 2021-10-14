Biz2Credit to invest $100 million in India over next 5 years

Biz2Credit, provider of an online marketplace for small business funding, is eyeing expansion in India by making an investment of $100 million over the next 5 years.

The investment will be spent mainly in R&D, operations, and building the workforce. The company is bringing a lot of new employment opportunities for the young graduates in the country in both technical and service-based roles.

Biz2Credit was founded in 2007 and is backed by Nexus Venture Partners. Rohit Arora, CEO & Co-Founder, Biz2Credit said, ”The fintech business model is now working with a remarkable and consistent framework that enables entrepreneurs, business owners, proprietors, and even banks and NBFCs to go through huge information and make better choices in their businesses.”

Vineet Tyagi, Global CTO and Country Head, Biz2Credit India said, “The Indian market holds immense potential for fintech companies like ours and it is extremely important for our next phase of growth. We at Biz2Credit support the government's mission of the Make in India program by making huge investments in Indian talent and portraying India as a hub of R&D on the global front.” He further added, “Our employees are our greatest asset, as we are looking for a multifold growth in the coming 10-12 months, we are aggressively hiring for both service-based and technical profiles to strengthen our white-labeled platform."

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 03:22 PM IST