Biz2Credit announces bonus, gifts for top performers

Biz2Credit, online marketplace for small business funding, announced bonuses, BMW bikes, cash rewards and other perks for their employees for the appraisal year 2021-22 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to this, the company has also announced that top performers i.e. 20 percent of employees will get up to 40 times of their Performance Linked Incentive.

Biz2Credit is the company behind Biz2X, a global SaaS platform that enables financial institutions to provide a customized online lending experience for their small and midsize business customers.

The company has introduced new HR policies to reward and cherish employee’s contribution in the organisation. In recognition of the professionalism, client-centricity, work ethic and perseverance the company has come up with 3 categories to reward People Manager, Hi-Flier Team and 5 Individual best performers of the year.

In addition to cash prizes, the top performers will also get a bike of their choice.

The company also pre-announced Diwali Gifts where all the employees will get an opportunity to choose between stellar packages like Apple iWatch Bundle, Cycling Health Package, Gold coins and the likes.

Rohit Arora, CEO, Biz2Credit said, “The year gone by has been tough for everyone. Our employees are our real assets. With this small token of appreciation, we aim for our employees to feel motivated, engaged, valued, and empowered so that they bring their best work through careers they find meaningful."

He further added, “Despite the uncertainties caused by the pandemic, the company has recorded a terrific growth with a lot of new client wins and in the coming 10-12 months we are poised for a greater leap both in India as well as overseas.

Vineet Tyagi, CTO & Head of Operations, Biz2Credit India said, “The unfolding COVID‑19 crisis is challenging for us like any other organization. But, with the strength and resilience of our team, we have witnessed a healthy increase, broad-based growth. With people first policy, we never leave any moment to recognize and celebrate our employee’s dedication, hard work and achievements”, he further added.

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 06:24 PM IST