Bitbns partners with QuantInsti to launch online education platform

Bitbns, the cryptocurrency exchange, has announced it has partnered with QuantInsti to launch Bitbns Academy, an all-new dedicated online education platform that offers scholastic tutorials, resources and educational content on Cryptocurrency and Blockchain.

The Bitbns Academy will offer globally accredited certified courses that teaches not just the fundamentals of crypto but helps candidates to develop in-depth understanding of the subject, it said in a press statement. The content has been curated to serve users across the board, inclusive of beginners, enthusiasts as well as mature investors.

The current program is offered under four distinct modules – ‘Introduction to Crypto’, ‘Risk Management’, ‘Margin Trading’ and ‘Technical Analysis. Each module entails a series of chapters that has been specifically designed to enable the user to progress through the course in terms of his knowledge and understanding.

Commenting on this development, Gaurav Dahake, Founder & CEO, Bitbns, said, “Bitbns Academy offers a robust curriculum that has been tailored to decrypt several technical concepts while offering an in-depth understanding on cryptocurrency and Blockchain technology.”

Nitesh Khandelwal, CEO, QuantInsti, said, “In lines with our mission to up-kill investors and traders, we are excited to partner with Bitbns to empower crypto enthusiasts with the essential knowledge required to make smart trading decisions. Quantra learning management system (LMS) brings a unique combination of learning by doing and implementation using seamlessly integrated paper trading and backtesting platform, which allows learners to apply learned concepts in real-life trading experiences.”

Catering to beginners’, crypto enthusiasts and seasoned traders the modules will have three different states - beginner, intermediate and advanced. Starting from as basic as Understanding crypto to learning complex Python APKs the courses would serve as a complete go to guide for crypto investment.

The academy is open to all the users on Bitbns platform who can seamlessly avail the certified courses for free. Additionally, Bitbns Academy aims to add new certification courses and more resourceful content under the program in the future.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 05:23 PM IST