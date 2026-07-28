Birlasoft Net Profit Drops 8.49% To ₹161 Crore In Q1 FY27, Revenue Up Marginally

Image: Birlasoft (Representative)

Mumbai: Birlasoft announced on 28 July 2026 that its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, stood at ₹160.99 crore. This marks a decrease from ₹175.93 crore reported in the preceding quarter.

Financial Performance

Consolidated revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 was ₹1,379.40 crore, a modest rise from ₹1,348.63 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026. Total consolidated income for the quarter reached ₹1,408.42 crore, compared to ₹1,344.89 crore in the previous quarter.

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Expenses and Tax

Total consolidated expenses for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, increased to ₹1,180.25 crore from ₹1,122.60 crore in the preceding quarter. The company reported a total tax expense of ₹67.18 crore for Q1 FY27.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) on a consolidated basis was ₹5.72 for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, down from ₹6.27 in the previous quarter. Diluted EPS also decreased to ₹5.70 from ₹6.24 quarter-on-quarter.

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Other Comprehensive Income

Consolidated total other comprehensive loss for the period was ₹3.49 crore. This includes remeasurements of defined benefit plans and exchange differences in translating foreign operations.

Auditor's Review

The unaudited consolidated financial results for Q1 FY27 were reviewed by the Audit Committee and subsequently approved by the Board of Directors on 28 July 2026. SRBC & Co LLP, the statutory auditors, conducted a limited review and issued an unmodified conclusion.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.