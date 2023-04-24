Birla Estates acquires premium land for a luxury residential project at Malabar Hill | LinkedIn

Birla Estates Private Limited, the real estate arm of the Aditya Birla Group housed under Century Textiles and Industries Limited, on Monday announced that it has acquired a prime land parcel in South Mumbai’s upmarket residential area of Walkeshwar at Malabar Hill, through an exchange filing. The luxury project will hold a revenue potential of over Rs 600 crore.

Following the recent success of Birla Niyaara in Worli, Birla Estates is all set to enter the super luxury real estate market with the launch of boutique residences in one of Mumbai’s most upscale areas. The latest project in South Mumbai offers effortless connectivity and ease of access to key entertainment, retail and businesses, and city hotspots.

Mr. K T Jithendran, MD and CEO, Birla Estates said, "Our acquisition of this prime plot of land in Walkeshwar is a significant milestone for Birla Estates, as it aligns perfectly with our long-term growth strategy to create a niche in the luxury housing segment. We are excited about the opportunity to create bespoke boutique residences in one of the most sought-after locations in South Mumbai. This project will undoubtedly set a new benchmark for luxury living in the city, and we are committed to delivering a world-class development that exceeds the expectations of our discerning clientele."

Birla Estates, a key growth engine of Century Textiles and Industries Ltd (CTIL), currently has many projects across key markets in the country. With this latest acquisition, the company is all set to provide modern homebuyers a one-of-a-kind experience of exquisite living with world-class amenities and unmatched sea views.

Read Also Aditya Birla Group buys ₹220cr bungalow in South Mumbai locality