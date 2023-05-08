Birla Estates acquires 28.6-acre land parcel in Bengaluru | LinkedIn

Birla Estates Private Limited, the real estate arm of the Aditya Birla Group housed under Century Textiles and Industries Limited, on Monday announced that it has purchased a 28.6-acre prime land parcel in the fast developing micro-market of Sarjapur Road, Bengaluru. This strategic foray into South East Bengaluru market presents a lucrative opportunity for the company to develop Grade-A residences for the large pool of IT professionals working in the IT corridor of Sarjapur, Outer Ring Road, Whitefield and Electronics City.

The proposed project is estimated to have a revenue potential of approx. INR 3,000 Crore. The development will essentially consist of residential housing along with convenience retail options.

Mr. K T Jithendran, MD and CEO, Birla Estates said, "Our decision to acquire a large land parcel in Bengaluru's Sarjapur Road demonstrates our strategic vision and deep commitment to tapping into emerging opportunities in India's fast-growing business districts. We believe that this region has immense potential to become the next IT hub, and our Grade-A residential complex will serve as a haven for modern professionals in the area. Our goal is to set a new standard for iconic living in Bengaluru through this project, and we are fully dedicated to creating a top-tier development that exceeds the expectations of our homebuyers.”

Sarjapur is a fast-developing locality of Bengaluru with good road connectivity to key commercial hubs. It is one of the prime residential and commercial hotspots of the IT capital of the country with high-end social infrastructure, entertainment options.