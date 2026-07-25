Birla Corporation Posts ₹115.73 Crore Consolidated Net Profit In Q1 FY27

Mumbai: Birla Corporation Limited on Monday announced a consolidated net profit of ₹115.73 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. This marks a decrease from ₹294.77 crore reported in the preceding quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Revenue Performance

The company's consolidated revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 was ₹2,646.45 crore. This represents a decline from ₹2,836.12 crore in the previous quarter (Q4 FY26) and an increase from ₹2,454.22 crore in the same quarter last year (Q1 FY26).

Total Income and Expenses

Consolidated total income for the quarter stood at ₹2,669.41 crore, down from ₹2,875.07 crore in Q4 FY26. Total expenses for the period were ₹2,513.71 crore, compared to ₹2,522.18 crore in the preceding quarter.

Profit Before Tax

Profit before tax (PBT) on a consolidated basis for Q1 FY27 was ₹155.70 crore. This is significantly lower than the PBT of ₹380.48 crore recorded in Q4 FY26 but slightly lower than ₹177.38 crore in Q1 FY26.

Earnings Per Share

Consolidated basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was ₹15.03. This compares to ₹38.28 in the quarter ended 31 March 2026 and ₹15.53 in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Exceptional Items

The company noted no exceptional items for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. However, the preceding quarter ended 31 March 2026 included exceptional items of negative ₹27.59 crore.

Standalone Performance

On a standalone basis, Birla Corporation reported a net profit of ₹40.75 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. Standalone revenue from operations was ₹1,452.22 crore for the same period.

Board Meeting Details

The Board of Directors considered and approved the unaudited financial results on 25 July 2026. The meeting commenced at 10.30 a.m. and concluded at 12.55 p.m.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.