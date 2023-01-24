Biocon Foundation wins 'IHW Gold Award for Diseases Screening Initiative of the Year' for 2022 | Image: Biocon (Representative)

Mumbai: Biocon Foundation, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of Biocon Limited, said it has been awarded the Gold Award in the ‘Diseases Screening Initiative of the Year’ category for its ‘Oral Cancer Screening Program’ by the India Health and Wellness (IHW) Council at the annual IHW Summit & Awards event, via an exchange filing.

Biocon Foundation’s Mission Director Dr Anupama Shetty received the award at the 8th edition of the IHW Summit & Awards, which was co-hosted by the Public Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of Maharashtra and supported by NITI Aayog.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon and Managing Trustee, Biocon Foundation,said, "The IHW Council’s ‘Gold Award for Diseases Screening Initiative of the Year’ is a great recognition of the impact Biocon Foundation has made in the early detection and management of oral cancer in the country through its cost-effective, innovative and technology-based screening program."

"Downstaging oral cancer through early detection is key to alleviate the burden of disease and oral cancer has been a major public health issue in India for several decades. The Foundation’s efforts are leading to improved survival, decreased morbidity and low out-of-pocket expenditure for patients."

On receiving the award, Dr Anupama Shetty, Mission Director, Biocon Foundation, said, "We are extremely happy to receive the IHW Council’s Gold Award for our Oral Cancer Screening Program, which adopts a unique approach for robust surveillance and monitoring of high-risk groups in population-based and opportunistic screenings."

"Our mobile health (mHealth) module offers a simple interface that lends itself to effective data capture by health providers at all levels. The initiative has resulted in more than 70,000 screenings in different parts of India, and ~13% of positive detections for Oral Potentially Malignant Disorders (OPMDs) have been reported."

