Biocon Shares Gain 4% As Q1 Profit Surges 53% To ₹137 Crore On Strong Biopharma Growth

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Biocon Ltd posted a strong performance in the first quarter of financial year 2027, with consolidated net profit rising 53.36% year-on-year to ₹136.8 crore, driven by growth across its biopharma business.

The company had reported a net profit of ₹89.2 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, Biocon said in a regulatory filing.

Following the earnings announcement, shares of Biocon rose nearly 4% on Thursday to trade at ₹441.85 apiece.

Biopharma Business Drives Growth

Biocon’s consolidated total income increased to ₹4,390.5 crore in the April-June quarter from ₹4,021.6 crore in the year-ago period. However, total expenses also increased to ₹4,249.4 crore compared with ₹3,907.5 crore during the same period last year.

The company said its biopharma segment recorded 17% year-on-year revenue growth during the quarter, supported by recent launches of biosimilar and generic products across key international markets.

Revenue from biosimilars grew 16% year-on-year to ₹2,855 crore, while the generics business reported a 21% rise in revenue to ₹760 crore.

Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said the company has entered FY27 with a focus on converting strategic investments into sustainable growth and long-term value creation.

She added that favourable policy developments for biosimilars, along with expanded manufacturing capabilities in the US, strengthen the company’s confidence in growth opportunities in North America, its largest market.

Company Expects Stronger FY27 Momentum

Mazumdar-Shaw also said investments in new capabilities within the company’s research services business are expected to support the next phase of expansion.

During the post-earnings conference call, Biocon management said the company began FY27 on a steady note and expects performance to improve through the year.

The company expects momentum in its biosimilars business to strengthen further, with meaningful acceleration likely in the second half of FY27. It also indicated that competitive intensity in the generics segment remains stable and has not increased significantly.

Biocon said its expanded manufacturing infrastructure and product pipeline position it well to capture opportunities in global markets, particularly in biosimilars, where demand for affordable biologic medicines continues to rise.