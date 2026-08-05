Biocon Reports 53.36% Jump In Q1 Net Profit To ₹136.8 Crore, Revenue Rises 10.01%

File Image |

Mumbai: Biocon Limited on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹136.8 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, a 53.36% rise compared to ₹89.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹4,336 crore, up 10.01% from ₹3,941.9 crore in the same period a year ago.

Financial Performance Overview

The company's total consolidated income for the quarter reached ₹4,390.5 crore, marking a 9.17% increase from ₹4,021.6 crore reported in the first quarter of the previous financial year. Total expenses also increased by 8.75% to ₹4,249.4 crore, compared to ₹3,907.5 crore in the year-ago period.

Quarterly Profit Before Tax

Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, was ₹127.6 crore. This is a substantial increase from ₹96.9 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹0.87. This is higher than the ₹0.26 reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Exceptional Items

The consolidated results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, included an exceptional expense of ₹13.5 crore. This pertained to termination benefits, as disclosed by the company.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.