Biocon Q4 Revenue Rises 10% To ₹4,569 Crore, Marking Transition From Investment-Led Phase To Margin Expansion

Biocon Ltd reported strong Q4 FY26 operational growth led by its biosimilars business, with adjusted profitability improving sharply despite exceptional charges. |

Mumbai: Biocon Ltd reported a 10 per cent year-on-year rise in total revenue to Rupees 4,569 crore for the quarter ended March 2026, driven by strong biosimilars performance and steady growth in its CRDMO business. Revenue from operations increased to Rupees 4,517 crore in Q4 FY26 from an adjusted Rupees 4,117 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, while EBITDA rose 29 per cent year-on-year to Rupees 1,073 crore.

Biosimilars Business Leads Growth

Biocon’s biosimilars segment remained the largest contributor during the quarter, reporting revenue of Rupees 2,756 crore, up 12 per cent year-on-year and 10 per cent sequentially. EBITDA from the segment rose 33 per cent to Rupees 720 crore, with EBITDA margin expanding to 26 per cent from 22 per cent a year earlier. The company attributed the growth primarily to improving traction in North America and continued market leadership of Yesintek among biosimilars.

The generics business posted revenue of Rupees 847 crore during Q4 FY26. Excluding one-time generic lenalidomide sales in Q4 FY25, the segment recorded 13 per cent adjusted growth, supported by gLiraglutide launches in Europe. CRDMO revenue rose 2 per cent year-on-year to Rupees 1,037 crore, while EBITDA for the segment stood at Rupees 326 crore.

Profitability Improves Sequentially

Profit before tax before exceptional items rose sharply to Rupees328 crore from Rupees 226 crore in Q3 FY26, while net profit before exceptional items increased 45 per cent sequentially to Rupees 179 crore. However, reported net profit declined sequentially to Rupees 126 crore from Rupees 144 crore due to exceptional items amounting to Rupees 53 crore net of tax and minority interest. EBITDA margin remained stable at 23 per cent during the quarter.

FY26 Revenue Crosses ₹17,000 Crore

For FY26, Biocon reported revenue from operations of Rupees16,927 crore, up 13 per cent on an adjusted basis. Total revenue rose to Rupees 17,270 crore, while reported net profit increased to Rupees 386 crore compared with an adjusted Rupees 135 crore in FY25. EBITDA for the year stood at Rupees 3,798 crore with a margin of 22 per cent.

The company stated that FY26 marked a key inflection point with the integration of Biocon Biologics completed and major capacity investments across biosimilars, insulins, peptides, and complex generics substantially concluded.

Disclaimer: This report is based on Biocon’s Q4 FY26 earnings presentation and is not investment advice.