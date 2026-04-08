Biocon Pharma Secures U.S. FDA Approval For Dapagliflozin Tablets To Expand Diabetes Portfolio In 2026

Biocon Pharma Limited has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Dapagliflozin Tablets in 5 mg and 10 mg strengths, according to a company statement dated April 8, 2026. |

Bengaluru: Biocon Limited has achieved a regulatory milestone in the United States, reinforcing its presence in the global diabetes treatment market.

Biocon Pharma Limited, a subsidiary of Biocon Limited, has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Dapagliflozin Tablets in 5 mg and 10 mg strengths. The approval enables the company to market the drug for adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus, expanding its footprint in one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical markets.

The approved drug is indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes. It also helps reduce the risk of hospitalization for heart failure in patients with established cardiovascular disease or multiple risk factors. This dual therapeutic benefit positions the product as a key offering in comprehensive diabetes management.

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The approval adds to Biocon’s growing diabetes portfolio, which already includes oral solid dosage formulations, biosimilar insulin, and complex GLP-1 peptides. The company continues to build an integrated approach to diabetes care, addressing multiple aspects of disease management through a diversified product pipeline. This latest development enhances its ability to meet evolving global healthcare needs.

Biocon confirmed that the Dapagliflozin Tablets will be manufactured at its U.S. FDA-approved facilities, ensuring compliance with global quality and regulatory standards. This manufacturing capability supports timely supply and reinforces the company’s commitment to maintaining high-quality benchmarks in regulated markets.

The approval reflects Biocon’s continued focus on expanding access to critical therapies and strengthening its position in the global pharmaceutical landscape.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official statement and regulatory filing and does not include independent verification or additional sources.