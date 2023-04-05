Biocon Academy conducted graduation ceremony for 185 students across four programs | Canva

Biocon Academy, a Centre of Excellence for Advanced Learning in Applied Biosciences and a CSR initiative of Biocon, a global biopharmaceutical company, held its seventh Graduation Day at its Bengaluru Campus, with 185 students graduating this year, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Eight batches across four programs of Biocon Academy namely Biocon KGI Certificate Program in Biosciences, Biocon JSS AHER Certificate Program in Global Regulatory Affairs, Biocon Ramaiah Certificate Program in Quality Control Analytical, and BITS Biocon Certificate Program in Applied Industrial Microbiology, participated in the graduation ceremony.

The students were felicitated by Dr Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chief Mentor, Biocon Academy & Executive Chairperson, Biocon and Biocon Biologics. The ceremony was attended by faculty members, industry experts, and mentors. Eight outstanding students who topped their respective batches were awarded ‘Gold Medals for Academic Excellence’.

Biocon Academy has been developing high-quality talent to bridge the gap between academia and industry requirements since 2013. Over 900 students have received rigorous academic learning and world-class industrial training on applied aspects of various biotech-related disciplines at the Biocon Academy. Through the diverse programs, students not only gain theoretical knowledge and technical skills, but also develop a broad understanding of the industry, which helps them earn placements in top biotech companies in India.

Addressing the graduates, Dr Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, said "It gives us a sense of immense achievement to look back at how the Biocon Academy has contributed to building an ecosystem for biotech-related skills in India over the past decade. The Academy is proud of its work in creating an enabling environment that shapes biotech graduates into highly capable, forward-looking self-starters, equipped with the skills, experience and knowledge to put India ahead in the field of life sciences. I would like to congratulate all the graduating students on a job well done and wish them all success in the future."

Read Also Biocon awarded a Silver medal by EcoVadis for its sustainability accomplishments

Congratulating the students, Bindu Ajit, Program Dean, Biocon Academy, said “The well-planned programs at Biocon Academy have equipped the students to acquire advanced knowledge and skills in their respective fields making them industry ready. I wish them all the best and am certain that they will make strides in the field of Biotechnology, making the academy and country proud.”

100% placement

Biocon Academy has achieved 100 per cent placement for students who completed the program during 2021 -2022 in various batches. Around 104 students have been placed in the Biocon Group, (including Biocon Biologics and Syngene) and 64 students have been placed with leading Indian pharmaceutical-biotechnology companies such as Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Lupin, Kemwell Biopharma, Symbio Generics, Farcast Biosciences, and MMS Holdings among others. About eleven employees from Biocon Biologics Malaysia joined the Biosciences program, while six students went on to pursue Ph.D or higher studies.

It is also noteworthy that about 18 female students have been placed in manufacturing operations, which is up from 10 in the previous year.

The students in this batch came from various parts of the country including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and UP among others.

Biocon Academy alumni have been placed in some of the leading biotech companies including Syngene, Biocon, Cipla, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Lupin, Intas, Baxter, GVK Biosciences, Thermo Fisher, Zydus, Novozymes, and IQVIA among others.