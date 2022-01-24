BioAsia 2022 to focus on future readiness of Lifesciences industry

The 19th edition of BioAsia, Asia's largest biotechnology and life-sciences forum to be held next month, which will focus on future readiness of the life-sciences industry.

Over 30,000 participants from more than 70 countries will virtually attend the two-day event, which will kick-start on February 24.

The theme of BioAsia 2022 is 'Future Ready' and would focus on exploring industry's current position and future potential, new approaches and capabilities.

The event will bring together leaders from the industry, research, innovation and governments from more than 70 countries to address the wide-ranging needs of the healthcare system.

The conference will provide a unique opportunity to pharma and biotech companies, CROs, CMOs, CDMOs, Biotech start-ups, academic institutions, scientists and researchers, policy makers, and regulatory experts across the globe.

Eminent speakers from government, industry, investors and academia will participate in the annual flagship event of the government of Telangana.

Telangana's Minister for Industry and Commerce K.T. Rama Rao stated that Hyderabad has cemented its position as the life sciences hub of the country and the vaccine capital of the world.

"BioAsia has been an integral part of this extraordinary growth story and the event continues to help us in showcasing the prowess of Hyderabad in particular and India in general to the world," he said.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 06:36 PM IST