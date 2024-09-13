Bihar, Tripura Report Inflation Rates Double The National Average Of 3.65% For August

The Consumer Price Index data for the month of August have been released by the Union Government. While the overall inflation data appears to have toned down further, below the RBI's primary target of 4 per cent, urban inflation has risen slightly. The national inflation rate for the month of August stood at 3.65 per cent.

Bihar Tops Inflation Chart

In addition, when we look at the Indian states, Bihar stood out amongst the big states, as the northern state's inflation rate stood at 6.32 per cent, which is almost twice the national number of 3.65 per cent.

When we look at the state with the biggest inflation number for the eighth month of the year, Tripura took the unwanted top place with an inflation rate of 6.97 per cent.

Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation

The Eastern state of Odisha, which had occupied the position of state with a higher inflation rate, continued to be in the top belt, with a rate of 5.63 per cent.

Southern States

Three of the 5 crucial Southern states appeared to do well for August, as the like of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana saw CPI rates below 3 per cent.

Andhra had an inflation rate of 2.93 per cent, its neighbour Telangana had an inflation rate of 2.02 per cent, which is also the lowest in the region. Meanwhile, Karnataka had a rate of 2.99 per cent.

Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation

Inflation Rate in Maharashtra

When we look at the southernmost states, Tamil Nadu had a CPI rate of 3.24. All this while, Kerala topped this chart with the highest inflation rate amongst the southern states. Kerala's August rate stood at 4.1 per cent.

When we look at some other big states, Maharashtra and Gujarat, two of the most industrialised states in the country, had moderate inflation rates. Maharashtra closed for August with a CPI rate of 3.35 per cent, for Gujarat, it was 3.33 per cent. Meanwhile, in the most populous state in the country, Uttar Pradesh, the CPI rate stood higher at 4.89 per cent.